Dean Cain blasts Dems for criticizing cost of July 4 parade: A 'joke' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jul 05, 2019 4:15 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News California Democrats Move To Allow Illegal Aliens To Hold Party Leadership Positions Timothy Meads GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw Takes Ocasio-Cortez To The Woodshed Over Border Lies Matt Vespa New York Times and CNN Contributor Belittles AOC Down To Her Skin Color Timothy Meads Four Killed, Dozens More Shot Since Wednesday In Chicago Timothy Meads Is This Why MSNBC Decided Not To Show Trump’s Independence Day Event Live? Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular GOP Senator To Ocasio-Cortez On Border Crisis Claims: The Voices In Your Head Are Not Real New York Times and CNN Contributor Belittles AOC Down To Her Skin Color Is This Why MSNBC Decided Not To Show Trump’s Independence Day Event Live?