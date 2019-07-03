Thunderstorm threat looms over Trump's Fourth of July show

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 03, 2019 2:21 PM
The threat of thunderstorms looms over President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall in Washington DC, but the Interior Department says the event will take place rain or shine.
