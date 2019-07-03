Senate GOP: White House backup government funding plan 'must be avoided'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 03, 2019 2:18 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senate Republicans are raising concerns about a White House offer to use a one-year stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown starting in October if negotiators aren't able to reach a larger budget deal. ...
Read more at Top News
With Primary Challenger Reportedly Surging, Justin Amash, Who Backs Trump's Impeachment, Quits GOP
Matt Vespa

Tlaib Had A Sudden Awakening And Now Understands What Border Patrol Agents Have Said For Years
Beth Baumann
Body Cam Footage Showed Officer 'Freezing' During Las Vegas Massacre, Which Led To His Firing
Beth Baumann
Parents Sue Gun Makers For Daughter's Death During Vegas Shooting. Their Reason Is Different Than Most.
Beth Baumann

Schumer Wants CBP Commissioner To Resign But There's Just One Problem
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular