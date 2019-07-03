China's military held 'emergency response' exercises in Hong Kong as the city's government fights to curb protests

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 03, 2019 9:21 AM
  Share   Tweet

Read more at Politics
Once Again, Democrats Are Proven Wrong About The Border Crisis…And This Time ISIS Is Involved
Matt Vespa

Ari Fleischer: Does CNN Realize How Un-American They Sound?
Cortney O'Brien
CNN Poll: Democrats' Healthcare, Immigration Extremism Opposed By Large Majorities of Voters
Guy Benson

Report: Georgia Families On Welfare Down By Two-Thirds Since 2006
Timothy Meads

President Trump Addresses News There Will Be No Citizenship Question on 2020 Census
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular