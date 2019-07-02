Howard Kurtz: Dems making themselves vulnerable against Trump by adopting increasingly left-wing policies

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jul 02, 2019 3:25 PM
Democratic hopefuls adopting increasingly left-wing positions could leave themselves vulnerable to attacks from President Trump in 2020, according to “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz.
Read more at FOX News
