Harris surges to second in new national poll

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2019 3:23 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) surged into second place following last week's Democratic presidential debates, cutting deep into former Vice President Joe Biden's long-held lead in the primary contest, ...
Read more at Top News
Once Again, Democrats Are Proven Wrong About The Border Crisis…And This Time ISIS Is Involved
Matt Vespa

Ari Fleischer: Does CNN Realize How Un-American They Sound?
Cortney O'Brien
CNN Poll: Democrats' Healthcare, Immigration Extremism Opposed By Large Majorities of Voters
Guy Benson

Report: Georgia Families On Welfare Down By Two-Thirds Since 2006
Timothy Meads

President Trump Addresses News There Will Be No Citizenship Question on 2020 Census
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular