Democratic presidential hopeful Buttigieg raises nearly $25 million in second quarter

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2019 9:56 AM
  Share   Tweet
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million from nearly 300,000 donors in the second quarter this year, more than doubling the number of individuals funding his White House bid, his campaign said on Monday.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Polls: Biden Dips Overall, But Makes Gains Among Black Voters, After Shaky Debate Performance
Guy Benson

Oh, So That’s The Issue Democrats Bring Up That Makes The Trump Team Feel Like It’s Christmas Time
Matt Vespa
Bolton Blasts NYT Over North Korea Story: 'There Should Be Consequences'
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden's Gay Waiter Comment Did Not Go Over Well at Seattle Fundraiser
Leah Barkoukis
Blue State Madness: California Officially Expands Health Care To Illegals In Latest State Budget
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular