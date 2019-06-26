Washington Post fact-checker gives Pence four Pinocchios for migrants remark

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:36 PM
Washington Post fact-checker Salvador Rizzo gave Vice President Pence four Pinocchios on Wednesday for saying the "vast majority" of migrants never show up for their court hearings.Pence made the remark Sunday on C...
