Trump says he will not meet with North Korea's Kim during G20 trip

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:35 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia for the G20 summit this weekend.
