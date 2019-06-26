Schumer displays photo of drowned migrants on Senate floor in appeal to Trump Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:35 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News BREAKING: Conservative Justices Rip Supreme Court For Interfering in 2020 Census Katie Pavlich | 5 Conservative Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The First Night Of The 2020 Democratic Debate Beth Baumann | BREAKING: SCOTUS Leaves Gerrymandering to the States...Justice Kagan Fumes Cortney O'Brien | Drudge Takes a Poll on Who Won the First Debate...A Surprise Winner? Cortney O'Brien | RECAP: The First 2020 Democratic Primary Debate. Bickering Over Health Care, Immigration, and Much, Much More. | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Lisa Benson View Cartoon Most Popular 5 Conservative Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up The First Night Of The 2020 Democratic Debate Joe Biden Learns You Can Never Be Woke Enough SCOTUS Leaves Gerrymandering to the States...Justice Kagan Fumes