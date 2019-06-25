Trump awards Medal of Honor to first living Iraq War recipient

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:25 PM
President Trump on Tuesday awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, making him the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the recognition.Bellavia received the nation's highest milit...
