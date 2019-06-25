Democrats to meet with US trade representative over USMCA

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:26 PM
House Democrats are sticking to their guns this week as talks for President Donald Trump's revised North American Free Trade Agreement begin in earnest.
