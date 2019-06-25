Alabama secretary of state announces Senate bid

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:26 PM
  Share   Tweet
Alamaba Secretary of State John Merrill will challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D) in 2020, joining Jones' 2017 opponent Roy Moore and several other Republicans in the Republican field, ...
Read more at Top News
House Passes Multi-Billion Dollar Immigration Package
Beth Baumann |
Mueller Agrees To Publicly Testify Before Congress
Beth Baumann |
Google Employees Sure Are Covering Their Tracks Now That Their Censorship Scheme Has Been Exposed
Beth Baumann |
WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez: It's Easier To Become A Member Of Congress Than To Pay My Student Loans
Beth Baumann |

WATCH: Cruz Loses His Patience With Google Exec During Hearing On Big Tech
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular