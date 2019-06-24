Biden lays out immigration priorities, rips Trump for 'assault on dignity' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 24, 2019 9:14 AM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Uh Oh: More Documents Shed Light On Ilhan Omar's Sordid Marriage History Matt Vespa | 'Unconstitutionally Vague': Gorsuch Sides With Liberals In Striking Down Federal Gun Law Matt Vespa | Disgusting: Slimy Democrats Were Taking Photos of Hope Hicks During Her Testimony Katie Pavlich | Pro-life Groups Thank Rubio as Pregnant Mother in UK Is Spared From Abortion Cortney O'Brien | Dem Mayors Pledge to Resist ICE Raids Victoria Marshall | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Disgusting: Slimy Democrats Were Taking Photos of Hope Hicks During Her Testimony Uh Oh: More Documents Shed Light On Ilhan Omar's Sordid Marriage History 'Unconstitutionally Vague': Gorsuch Sides With Liberals In Striking Down Federal Gun Law