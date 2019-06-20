U.S. official: Must stand with Saudi Arabia as key security partner

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 20, 2019 1:29 PM
The United States must stand with Saudi Arabia as a key security partner, a U.S. State Department official said on Thursday when asked about an English court ruling that Britain broke the law by allowing certain arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
