Iran shot down a US drone and said it's 'ready for war' — but whether it had any right to rests on a murky technical distinction

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 20, 2019 9:10 AM
  Share   Tweet

Read more at Politics
Please, Jeff Sessions, For All That Is Holy, Run For Alabama Senate In 2020
Matt Vespa |
Wait…The FBI Was Warned Key Document Used To Investigate Paul Manafort Was Probably Fake?
Matt Vespa |
Hey Alyssa Milano, Here's What Marco Rubio's Catholic Faith Actually Teaches On Immigration
Timothy Meads |

Angry Little Punk: Dem Staffer Who Disclosed Addresses Of GOP Senators During Kavanaugh Fight Is Going To Prison
Matt Vespa |
Appeals Court Allows Trump Admin's HHS Rule On Abortion To Take Effect
Reagan McCarthy |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular