Trump campaign manager: The president will win an 'electoral landslide' in 2020

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 19, 2019 9:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
Despite recent polls pointing to a tough re-election battle, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale believes an "electoral landslide" is at hand for the president. 
Read more at FOX News

Nancy Pelosi: I Won't Trash Ocasio-Cortez For Her Idiotic Concentration Camp Remarks…Because The GOP Might Have Distorted It
Matt Vespa |
Even Bernie Sanders Ran Away From Ocasio-Cortez's Concentration Camp Remark: I Didn't Say That
Matt Vespa |
Black Democrat Calls Reparations ‘Justice For the Dead,’ Amid Backlash at Committee Hearing
Victoria Marshall |
It's On: Cory Booker Slams Biden For Praising Segregationists
Katie Pavlich |
Venezuelans Are Literally Robbing Graves In Order To Survive Under Socialism
Timothy Meads |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular