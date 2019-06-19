House votes to block funding for Trump's transgender military ban

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 19, 2019 9:26 AM
The House of Representatives approved an amendment Tuesday night that blocks the Pentagon from using funds to implement President Donald Trump's transgender military ban.
