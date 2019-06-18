Will Trump solidify more Christian voters in 2020? This evangelical leader thinks so

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:41 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump was elected in large part by evangelical Christian voters and polling shows he is doing even better among faith-based voters which conservative religious leaders hope to translate into votes.
Read more at FOX News
Project Veritas Slaps Pinterest With Cease And Desist
Beth Baumann |
Everything Is Trash: MSNBC Contributor Just Took Lie-A-Watha Liz's 2020 Agenda To The Woodshed
Matt Vespa |
Fox News's Bill Hemmer Fumes at AOC: 'Has She Ever Been to Yad Vashem?'
Cortney O'Brien |

Award-Winning Feminist Author Says Parents With 'Bad Genes' Should Be Banned From Reproducing
Timothy Meads |
Say Anything…But Not That: John Cusack Gets Trashed For Peddling Anti-Semitic Tweet
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular