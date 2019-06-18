Larry Kudlow: Ongoing discussions with President Xi better than not talking at all

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ongoing discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping is better than no talking trade at all, White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.  
Read more at FOX News

California Gun Owners Feel The Repercussions Of Illegal Aliens Obtaining IDs
Beth Baumann |

Liz Cheney Goes Off On AOC, Dem Leadership Over Concentration Camps Remark
Leah Barkoukis |

GAME ON: President Trump Vows Victory in 2020 During Official Campaign Kick-Off
Katie Pavlich |

AOC Missed This Tidbit When She Doubled Down On Her 'Concentration Camp' Comments
Beth Baumann |
Fox News's Bill Hemmer Fumes at AOC: 'Has She Ever Been to Yad Vashem?'
Cortney O'Brien |
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular