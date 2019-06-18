Cummings requests interview with census official over new allegations on citizenship question

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:41 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is requesting that a Census Bureau official interview with his committee after it was revealed that she was in touch with a GOP redistricting strategis...
Read more at Top News

California Gun Owners Feel The Repercussions Of Illegal Aliens Obtaining IDs
Beth Baumann |

Liz Cheney Goes Off On AOC, Dem Leadership Over Concentration Camps Remark
Leah Barkoukis |

GAME ON: President Trump Vows Victory in 2020 During Official Campaign Kick-Off
Katie Pavlich |

AOC Missed This Tidbit When She Doubled Down On Her 'Concentration Camp' Comments
Beth Baumann |
Fox News's Bill Hemmer Fumes at AOC: 'Has She Ever Been to Yad Vashem?'
Cortney O'Brien |
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular