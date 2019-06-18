Biden on his 2020 chances: 'I think, I think, I think that we have a clear chance of beating Donald Trump'

|
Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:39 PM
Speaking to donors at the New York law firm where former Attorney General Loretta Lynch works, Joe Biden said he believed he was the Democrat who could defeat President Trump 2020.
