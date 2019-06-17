Pride flag raised at California state Capitol for the first time

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:31 PM
  Share   Tweet
California began flying the pride flag over the state Capitol on Monday for the first time in the state's history."For the first time ever, the Pride flag has been raised at the State Capitol! In California, we cel...
Read more at Top News
Project Veritas Slaps Pinterest With Cease And Desist
Beth Baumann |
Everything Is Trash: MSNBC Contributor Just Took Lie-A-Watha Liz's 2020 Agenda To The Woodshed
Matt Vespa |
Fox News's Bill Hemmer Fumes at AOC: 'Has She Ever Been to Yad Vashem?'
Cortney O'Brien |

Award-Winning Feminist Author Says Parents With 'Bad Genes' Should Be Banned From Reproducing
Timothy Meads |
Say Anything…But Not That: John Cusack Gets Trashed For Peddling Anti-Semitic Tweet
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular