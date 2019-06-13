Pelosi: President Trump "Does Not Know Right From Wrong"

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 13, 2019 2:07 PM
During her weekly news conference Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to an interview President Trump did with ABC News where he said he would accept information from a foreign government. Pelosi said: "Yesterday, the president gave us once again evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It's a very sad thing."
SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: Yesterday, the president gave us once again evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It's a very sad, very sad thing that he does not know right from wrong. I believe that he has been involved in a criminal cover-up, I've said that before, and our investigation is demonstrating that. The Mueller report showed obstruction of justice in at least 10, perhaps 11 places. But for the president to be so cavalier to disregard, to be indifferent to law and any sense of ethics that who we are as a country to say he would invite foreign intervention, intelligence community with great confidence has put forth that the Russians interfered in our elections. That's an assault on our democracy. An assault on our democracy. This president says it's a hoax. He takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, but I guess it doesn't include him, in terms of being -- to be held accountable to obey the law. So we have a package we're putting forth in light of the Mueller report. A package of legislation, duty report. Someone comes to you mandating that campaigns report foreign
