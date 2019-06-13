Pelosi: "Follow The Money" From Russia To Trump To McConnell To Saudi Arabia

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said last night. Should be totally appalled. While he has a habit of making appalling statements, this one borders on so totally unethical that he doesn't even realize it. However, what we want to do is have a methodical approach to the path we're on and this will be included in that. But not any one issue is going to trigger, oh, now we'll go do this. Because it's about investigating, it's about litigating, it's about getting the truth to hold everyone accountable and no one is above the law. But I want to get back to our legislation. Because that is what the American people elected us to do. They elected us to, "For The People" agenda, to increase paychecks, lower healthcare costs, have cleaner government. Many of these pieces of legislation are in that. What is it about Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress that they do not want to respond to what's so popular across the board in our country? To take it back to your question, what is it about the Republicans in Congress? How much more can they bear of the president's unethical behavior? That they think they're honoring their oath of office.