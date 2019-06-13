Beto O'Rourke: Joe Biden would be return to the past, 'we've got to be bolder'

Posted: Jun 13, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said electing Joe Biden would be a "return to the past" Thursday on "Morning Joe," and urged Democrats to leave the Obama era behind. 
