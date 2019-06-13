Beto O'Rourke: Joe Biden would be return to the past, 'we've got to be bolder' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 13, 2019 1:54 PM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Apparently, You Can't Be An Expert On Cybersecurity If You're Pro-Life...Wait, What? Timothy Meads | ICYMI: Here Are The Virginia Democrats' Anti-Gun Proposals Matt Vespa | Hmmm: Joe Manchin Considering Senate Exit to Run for Governor? Guy Benson | Thirteen White Police Officers Sue San Francisco For Racial Discrimination Timothy Meads | Documentary on Charleston Shooting Explores How Forgiveness Affected the Community - and Black Lives Matter Cortney O'Brien | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular President Trump Has Made a Decision on Kellyanne Conway Apparently, You Can't Be An Expert On Cybersecurity If You're Pro-Life...Wait, What? Thirteen White Police Officers Sue San Francisco For Racial Discrimination