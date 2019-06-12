Hometown editorial board knocks Ilhan Omar

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
The editorial board of Rep. Ilhan Omar's hometown newspaper slammed the Minnesota Democrat on Wednesday for "past missteps" and a "series of unforced errors."The ...
Read more at Top News

Oh, Another Omission? Carter Page Says The Mueller Report Only Tells Half The Story

Matt Vespa |
Well, Here Are The 20 Candidates Who Made The Cut For The First Democratic Debate
Matt Vespa |

Latest: Sarah Sanders is Leaving the White House
Katie Pavlich |
White House Slams Office of Special Counsel Recommendation for Kellyanne Conway
Katie Pavlich |
DHS Lost Track of Dozens of 'Sponsored' Foreign Nationals
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular