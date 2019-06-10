Supreme Court rejects atheists' attempt to scrub 'In God We Trust' off US currency

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:59 PM
The Supreme Court rejected an atheist case Monday to remove "In God We Trust," the national motto, from all coins and currency from the Department of Treasury, claiming it violates the First Amendment.
