Democratic leaders 'unlikely' to allow vote on reversing Hyde amendment Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 10, 2019 4:55 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Investigation Into Omar's Campaign Finances Reveal Another Issue Beth Baumann | Newsom's Coveted Ammo Background Check Law Is Set To Go Into Effect – And CA Gun Owners Are Prepping Beth Baumann | Um, No: AOC Explains Why She Says It's Necessary For Congress To Receive A Pay Raise Beth Baumann | Supreme Court Declines To Hear Multi-State Challenge To Firearms Suppressor Laws Beth Baumann | NBC Announces Moderators For First Democratic Presidential Debate Beth Baumann | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell View Cartoon Most Popular Oh, We Have Another Global Warming Prediction That Got Busted...And Glacier National Park Was Forced To Respond Investigation Into Omar's Campaign Finances Reveal Another Issue Newsom's Coveted Ammo Background Check Law Is Set To Go Into Effect – And CA Gun Owners Are Prepping