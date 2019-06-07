House Intel Dem: 'The lizard brain that I have' hopes 'bad things happen' to Trump

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2019 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., blamed his "lizard brain" on Thursday for wanting bad things to happen to President Trump. 
Read more at FOX News

Meadows Drops A Major Truth Bomb About The FBI's Involvement In The Russia Probe
Beth Baumann |

Bye Bye Nadler? One Progressive Might Make That A Reality
Beth Baumann |

Pelosi Is Fuming Because Trump's Threats To Slap Tariffs On Mexico Worked
Beth Baumann |
Jordan, Meadows To Cummings: This Is The Real Reason You Won't Hold Cohen Accountable For Lying To Congress
Beth Baumann |
AOC's Rikers Island Solar Panel Idea Is A New York City Government Matter, Not The Feds
Timothy Meads |
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular