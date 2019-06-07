Dems Delay Abortion Vote to Protect Bel Edwards

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 3:33 PM
Louisiana Democrats chose to delay a ballot initiative on abortion due to a calculation that it could hurt 2019 reelection bids by Democrats such as Gov. John Bel Edwards.
