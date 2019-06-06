Hemingway on left's new criticism of Joe Biden: It's now 'radical' to say taxpayers should not fund abortions Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:01 AM Share Tweet Read more at FOX News Pence and Pompeo Met With Mexico About Stopping Illegal Immigration. Here's How It Went. Katie Pavlich | Pelosi: I'd Rather See Trump Jailed Than Impeached Matt Vespa | Sen. Sasse Asks Judicial Nominee If He Knows the 'Point' of His Being Interrogated About His Faith Cortney O'Brien | Biden Blames Staff for Plagiarism Controversy Victoria Marshall | Top Dem on AG Barr: He's ‘Dangerous’...Because He Makes Democrats Look Like Total Idiots Matt Vespa | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular California Is The Future The Liberal Elite Wants For You Sen. Sasse Asks Judicial Nominee If He Knows the 'Point' of His Being Interrogated About His Faith Pence and Pompeo Met With Mexico About Stopping Illegal Immigration. Here's How It Went.