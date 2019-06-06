Google To Buy Data Firm Looker For $2.6 Billion To Boost Cloud Offerings

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:57 AM
  Share   Tweet
Google plans to buy the data platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash deal, a major step for new Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.
Read more at Forbes.com: Most popular stories
Nikki Haley Responds After Whoopi Goldberg Calls Her Pro-life Stance 'Anti-Human'
Victoria Marshall |

Minnesota Campaign Finance Board Issues Ruling on Omar's Shady Spending Practices 
Leah Barkoukis |

Stacey Abrams Has an Unexpected Message for Celebrities Boycotting Georgia
Cortney O'Brien |
President Trump Torches Pelosi: She's An Untalented 'Nasty And 'Vindictive' Disgrace Of A Woman
Matt Vespa |

AOC Forms 'Super Bizarre' Legislative Alliance With GOP Senator. Here's What She Had to Say About It. 
Leah Barkoukis |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular