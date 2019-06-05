2020 Dem John Delaney warns of party's 'intolerance' amid AOC spat over 'Medicare-for-all'

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 05, 2019 4:44 PM
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney is warning that the "Medicare-for-all" bill supported by many of his rivals for the 2020 nomination “is bad policy and bad politics and will help get Donald Trump re-elected.”
Read more at FOX News

