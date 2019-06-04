Trump’s Mexico Tariffs To Hit Medical Device Makers Hard

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2019 3:37 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump's tariffs could hit nearly $9 billion in medical device imports from Mexico that are produced largely by U.S.-based medtech companies.
Read more at Forbes.com: Most popular stories
Showdown: Pence and Pompeo to Meet With Mexican Officials About Their Terrible Job of Stopping Illegal Immigration
Katie Pavlich |
Video: Pregnant Lawmaker Delivers Emotional Speech Against Illinois' Radical Abortion Bill
Guy Benson |
Texas Gov Greg Abbott Has Been Signing a Lot of Popular Bills Lately
Cortney O'Brien |

Why Trump Just Blasted Schumer As 'a Creep'
Leah Barkoukis |
World War II Veterans Return to Normandy Beaches For the First Time in 75 Years
Victoria Marshall |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon