Schiff calls Barr 'the second-most-dangerous man in the country'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2019 3:44 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called Attorney General William Barr the "second-most-dangerous man in the country.""We find ourselves, I think, for the first time with an at...
Read more at Top News

The Spin Is Real: NYT Has A New Term For A 'Fetal Heartbeat'

Beth Baumann |

Locked And Loaded: Tech Company Skirts Congress To Make A Gun Control Vision A Reality
Beth Baumann |
House Passes Legislation To Provide A Pathway To Citizenship For DREAMers
Beth Baumann |

Give This Woman A Medal: Pro-Trump Supporter Bursts 'Baby Trump' Protest Balloon
Matt Vespa |
Pro-Gun Groups And Gun Rights Advocates React To Northam's Emergency Gun Control Meeting
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular