New Amenity Kits Coming To Delta Flights This Summer

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2019 3:38 PM
  Share   Tweet
Delta is swapping out Kiehl's for LE LABO products in its new, more environmentally friendly amenity kits.
Read more at Forbes.com: Most popular stories

The Spin Is Real: NYT Has A New Term For A 'Fetal Heartbeat'

Beth Baumann |

Locked And Loaded: Tech Company Skirts Congress To Make A Gun Control Vision A Reality
Beth Baumann |
Firefox Takes Preemptive Strike at Big Tech’s & Advertisers’ Digital Stalking
Michele Blood |
The Mexican Tariff Trade-Immigration Chess Game
Sarah Lee |
House Passes Legislation To Provide A Pathway To Citizenship For DREAMers
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular