McConnell says 'not much support' for Mexico tariffs among U.S. Republicans

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2019 3:38 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday there was "not much support" among his fellow Republicans for President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Showdown: Pence and Pompeo to Meet With Mexican Officials About Their Terrible Job of Stopping Illegal Immigration
Katie Pavlich |
Video: Pregnant Lawmaker Delivers Emotional Speech Against Illinois' Radical Abortion Bill
Guy Benson |
Texas Gov Greg Abbott Has Been Signing a Lot of Popular Bills Lately
Cortney O'Brien |

Why Trump Just Blasted Schumer As 'a Creep'
Leah Barkoukis |
World War II Veterans Return to Normandy Beaches For the First Time in 75 Years
Victoria Marshall |
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon