WaPo reporter hits White House for lack of media briefings: Press room is 'abandoned'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2019 3:31 PM
  Share   Tweet
A Washington Post reporter criticized the lack of media briefings from the White House by comparing the James S. Brady briefing room to a Blockbuster video store that is " dusty, cobwebbed and abandoned."The White...
Read more at Top News

Michael Bennet Points The Finger At Mitch McConnell Over Virginia Beach Shooting
Beth Baumann |

Yikes: Mueller's Key Witness Was Just Charged With A Serious Crime
Beth Baumann |

Here Come The Dems' Contempt Resolutions
Beth Baumann |

Univision's Jorge Ramos Interviewed Nicholas Maduro. Here's How The Fiery Conversation Went.
Beth Baumann |

Oh Snap: NRA Confronts Kirsten Gillibrand Over Her Comments About The Organization
Beth Baumann |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular