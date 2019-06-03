WaPo reporter hits White House for lack of media briefings: Press room is 'abandoned' Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Jun 03, 2019 3:31 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Michael Bennet Points The Finger At Mitch McConnell Over Virginia Beach Shooting Beth Baumann | Yikes: Mueller's Key Witness Was Just Charged With A Serious Crime Beth Baumann | Here Come The Dems' Contempt Resolutions Beth Baumann | Univision's Jorge Ramos Interviewed Nicholas Maduro. Here's How The Fiery Conversation Went. Beth Baumann | Oh Snap: NRA Confronts Kirsten Gillibrand Over Her Comments About The Organization Beth Baumann | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Yikes: Mueller's Key Witness Was Just Charged With A Serious Crime Whoa: RBG Just Sided With Conservative Justices Why So Many Mass Shootings? Ask The Right Questions And You Might Find Out