State Department rips China on Tiananmen Square anniversary: Hopes of a more open, tolerant society 'have been dashed'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2019 3:27 PM
  Share   Tweet
The State Department condemned China's one-party communist system for human rights abuses and intolerance toward dissent on the eve of the 30th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests."Over the decades that fo...
Read more at Top News
Judge Tosses House Dems' Lawsuit Trying to Block Trump's Use of Military Funds for Border Wall
Leah Barkoukis |
ICYMI: PBS Documentary on Abortion Shows Woman Nonchalantly Killing Her Twins
Leah Barkoukis |

Michael Bennet Points The Finger At Mitch McConnell Over Virginia Beach Shooting
Beth Baumann |

Scorched: Piers Morgan Takes London Mayor To The Woodshed Over Anti-Trump Tantrum During POTUS Visit
Matt Vespa |

House Democrats Hit The Wall: Judge Slaps Down Legal Attempt To Block Border Wall Funding

Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular