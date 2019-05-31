Influential U.S. Republican wants immigration deal to head off tariffs Townhall.com Staff | Posted: May 31, 2019 3:16 PM Share Tweet Read more at Reuters: Politics Gluten-Free for All: Are Celiac Patients Entitled to Discrimination Protections Under Federal Law? Timothy Meads | Just Like Many Other Mass Shooters, Virginia Beach Suspect Purchased His Gun Legally Beth Baumann | Did Anyone Catch Obama's Utter Lack Of Self-Awareness When He Trashed American Gun Rights In Brazil? Matt Vespa | Report: DOJ Preparing Anti-trust Investigation into Google's Parent Company Timothy Meads | Report: 900 Illegal Aliens Crammed in Center Built for 125 People Timothy Meads | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez View Cartoon Most Popular Just Like Many Other Mass Shooters, Virginia Beach Suspect Purchased His Gun Legally A Disturbing Glimpse Into The Manufacturing of Fake News Did Anyone Catch Obama's Utter Lack Of Self-Awareness When He Trashed American Gun Rights In Brazil?