DHS watchdog finds 'dangerous overcrowding' at Texas Border Patrol facility: report

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 31, 2019 3:19 PM
  Share   Tweet
A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog has reportedly found "dangerous overcrowding" and "standing room only conditions" at a Border Patrol processing facility in El Paso, Texas.The DHS inspector general...
Read more at Top News
John Kasich Says 'No Path' to Beat Trump, But Is 'Keeping All Options on the Table' For 2020
Timothy Meads |
LOGAN ACT! Former Obama Officials Admit They're Secretly Talking To The Iranians
Matt Vespa |
BREAKING: 11 Killed, 6 Injured in Virginia Beach Shooting
Timothy Meads |
This Republican Has An Idea About The Identity Of The Senior FBI Official Who Was Leaking Confidential Material
Matt Vespa |
Embarrassing: It Seems Even The British Knew The Trump Dossier Was Trash…in 2017
Matt Vespa |
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular