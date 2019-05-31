Barr has not received 'satisfactory' answers from intelligence community in Russia probe origins review

Posted: May 31, 2019 3:14 PM
Attorney General Bill Barr said he has not received answers from the intelligence community that are “at all satisfactory” in the early stages of his review into the origins of the Russia investigation.
Read more at FOX News
