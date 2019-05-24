Trump says will consider pardons for U.S. soldiers accused of war crimes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he is considering pardons for "two or three" U.S. soldiers charged with war crimes, a move he said would be controversial but justified because he said they had been treated "unfairly."
