Sanders Campaign Manager Hits Biden for High Dollar Fundraisers

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 24, 2019 3:06 PM
  Share   Tweet
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I. Vt.) campaign manager Faiz Shakir took aim at Democrat presidential primary front runner Joe Biden for recent high dollar fundraisers the former vice president has held since joining the race.
Read more at Washington Free Beacon

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Whistleblower Provides An Inside Look At America's Broken Immigration System
Beth Baumann |
CrossFit Warns Those Who Engage In 'Activities Contrary to Prevailing Opinion' to Avoid Facebook
Timothy Meads |
Pro-Gun Groups Celebrate Legal Victory Over SoCal Sheriff For 'Discriminatory and Unconstitutional' CCW Policies
Beth Baumann |
Actor Jon Voight: ‘President Trump Is The Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’
Alex Nitzberg |
Opinion: Of Course Conservatives Care About Celebrities In Politics
Timothy Meads |
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular