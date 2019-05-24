Sanders Campaign Manager Hits Biden for High Dollar Fundraisers Townhall.com Staff | Posted: May 24, 2019 3:06 PM Share Tweet Read more at Washington Free Beacon EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Whistleblower Provides An Inside Look At America's Broken Immigration System Beth Baumann | CrossFit Warns Those Who Engage In 'Activities Contrary to Prevailing Opinion' to Avoid Facebook Timothy Meads | Pro-Gun Groups Celebrate Legal Victory Over SoCal Sheriff For 'Discriminatory and Unconstitutional' CCW Policies Beth Baumann | Actor Jon Voight: ‘President Trump Is The Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’ Alex Nitzberg | Opinion: Of Course Conservatives Care About Celebrities In Politics Timothy Meads | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez View Cartoon Most Popular Castro Makes Utter Fools of Obama, Brennan, Kerry and Ben Rhodes—Media Silent CrossFit Warns Those Who Engage In 'Activities Contrary to Prevailing Opinion' to Avoid Facebook EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Whistleblower Provides An Inside Look At America's Broken Immigration System