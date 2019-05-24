HHS moves to roll back Obama-era transgender health policy

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 24, 2019 3:07 PM
  
The Trump administration proposed revoking Obama-era discrimination protections for transgender people in health care on Friday, a move LGBT groups fear will result in some Americans being denied needed medical treatment.
Read more at FOX News
