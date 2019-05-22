NYT editor predicts most local newspapers will 'die in the next five years'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 22, 2019 11:20 AM
New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet is predicting that "most local newspapers are going to die in the next five years."
