GOP Vermont governor to allow sweeping abortion rights bill to become law

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 22, 2019 11:21 AM
  Share   Tweet
A sweeping abortions-rights bill is set to become law under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R).
Read more at Top News

SPYGATE: If The FBI Missed This Glaring Inaccuracy, Did They Even Attempt To Verify The Trump Dossier?
Matt Vespa |
Smackdown: Dr. Ben Carson Takes Ilhan Omar To The Woodshed After She Took A Swing At Him
Matt Vespa |
Poll: 67% of Democrats Believe the World Only Has 12 Years Left to Fight Climate Change
Timothy Meads |

Oh, So That’s Why Ralph Northam’s Medical School Didn’t Tell Anyone About His Racist Yearbook Photo
Matt Vespa |
MS-13 Teens Came to U.S. as Family Unit and Unaccompanied, Murdered 14-Year-Old Girl After Being Released in a Sanctuary County
Katie Pavlich |
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular