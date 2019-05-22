Full Replay: CNN Town Hall With Beto O'Rourke Townhall.com Staff | Posted: May 22, 2019 11:22 AM Share Tweet Read more at RealClearPolitics Video Log Oh, So That’s Why Ralph Northam’s Medical School Didn’t Tell Anyone About His Racist Yearbook Photo Matt Vespa | Confirmation Drumbeat: GOP-Held Senate Approves Sixth Trump Nominee to Ninth Circuit, 41st Overall Guy Benson | Rashida Tlaib Directs Mnuchin to Get an Attorney During Testy Hearing on Trump's Finances Cortney O'Brien | Latest: Trump Holds Surprise Press Conference, Slams Pelosi and Gives Democrats a Choice Katie Pavlich | Awkward: Pelosi Heads to the White House After Accusing Trump of a Coverup Katie Pavlich | SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Oh, So That’s Why Ralph Northam’s Medical School Didn’t Tell Anyone About His Racist Yearbook Photo So, Can You Guess Why There's Media Silence Over This Gang Assault In Minnesota? BREAKING: Trump Holds Surprise Press Conference, Slams Pelosi and Gives Democrats a Choice