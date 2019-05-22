Ari Fleischer: Joe Biden is 'always wrong' on the big issues

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:22 AM
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer argued that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has historically missed the mark on key issues and alienated crucial voter bases.
Read more at FOX News

